Bloomfield College grad named president of New Jersey Nursing Students

ELIZABETH, NJ — Lauren Bedell, a nursing student at Trinitas School of Nursing/RWJBH, was recently named president of New Jersey Nursing Students Inc. Bedell was elected unanimously by her peers in the NJNS for a term starting in July 2022 and running through February 2023.

Made up of close to 1,000 student members from nursing programs from across the state, the NJNS is the state constituent of the National Student Nurses Association, a pre-professional organization dedicated to fostering the professional growth of nursing students around the country. NJNS’ board of directors is made up of 12 nursing students who are elected by their peers. As president, Bedell will preside over the NJNS’ annual convention, which offers nursing students leadership and career development activities, opportunities to hear from renowned nursing leaders, the chance to learn about job opportunities, and the ability to network with hundreds of other students.

“I am proud to represent Trinitas School of Nursing as the president of the New Jersey Nursing Students,” Bedell said. “The mission and philosophy of Trinitas School of Nursing focuses on providing a high-quality education to a diverse student population and not only provides individuals like me — a first-generation college student that works full-time — the flexibility to pursue my dream of becoming a nurse but empowers its students to get involved and make a difference in our communities and beyond.”

Currently pursuing her RN degree, Bedell attends Trinitas School of Nursing while also working full-time as a pharmacy technician at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. She has previously held the position of NJNS fundraising director for the 2021-2022 term and serves as the vice president of the Trinitas Student Nurses Association. Bedell holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Bloomfield College.

“I would like to congratulate Lauren on her appointment as president of New Jersey Nursing Students,” said Gary S. Horan, president and CEO of Trinitas Regional Medical Center. “Through hard work and dedication Lauren has excelled in her studies as she works to achieve her goal of becoming a nurse. Her leadership and dedication have earned her the well-deserved opportunity to represent Trinitas School of Nursing while helping support her peers on the path to becoming the next generation of nursing leaders.”