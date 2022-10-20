Bloomfield College president hosts ACE Women’s Network-NJ event

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College President Marcheta P. Evans recently hosted board members from the American Council on Education Women’s Network–New Jersey at the college’s Westminster Arts Center.

More than 50 higher education leaders from northern and central New Jersey, representing both public and private, and two-year and four-year institutions of higher learning, joined together to network and create supportive connections with the goal of advancing their professional career paths.

Evans, who has served as the presidential sponsor for ACE Women’s Network–NJ since 2021, welcomed the spirited group, saying, “It is so important for women to support other women, and today’s bringing together of women in higher education leadership roles from across the state who stand ready to coach and mentor those who come after them is inspiring to me. I couldn’t be happier to be the host institution for this first in-person event since the pandemic on behalf of ACE-NJ.”

ACE Women’s Network–NJ offers both in-person and virtual professional development activities for women leaders in higher education. The organization’s next event, the annual Women of Color Symposium, is scheduled for Dec. 2 as a virtual event with optional virtual networking following the symposium. Visit njacenet.org for more information.