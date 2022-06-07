Bloomfield College students granted prestigious summer internships at Princeton University

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Two Bloomfield College students have gone to Princeton University this summer to participate in the 2022 Aspiring Scholars and Professionals program. The nine-week, paid, summer institute will run June 6 to Aug. 5, and provide professional development and research methods workshops designed to support students in their daily internship work and prepare them for their professional lives after college.

La-Tina L. Graham ’23, a psychology major, and Tori A. Seigler ’24, a sociology major, will each receive a $3,125 stipend and housing at Princeton University during the internship. The student scholars will be paired with a Princeton faculty or staff member for a research or professional internship, and maintain access to Princeton library resources for a full year, from June 1 through May 31.

“Fourteen students from New Jersey colleges and universities were selected for the ASAP program. I am thrilled two of those cohort members represent Bloomfield College,” McNair Scholars Program Director Beverly Fields said. Graham is a McNair Scholar. “We are very proud of La-Tina and Tori for their exceptional academic performance, and for receiving these competitive life-changing internship awards.”

The ASAP opportunity continues through the 2022-23 academic year with various program activities, and mentorship at their home campus with a Bloomfield College faculty or staff member. Laura Hill, the associate vice president for academic affairs and associate professor of history and Africana studies, will serve as Seigler’s home-campus mentor, while TRIO Student Support Services Director and humanities lecturer Christina Dilkes will mentor Graham. Through these mentorships, the students will also engage in a year-long research experience or professional internship at Bloomfield College.

As part of the ASAP award, the student interns will have access to a research or professional development portfolio of up to $1,000 to offset costs for supplies or activities related to their internship placement. They retain access to these funds for a full year, from June 1 through May 31, to support them both in their summer experience at Princeton and in their academic-year experience on their home campus.