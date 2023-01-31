Bloomfield College’s nursing program ranks well against other NJ schools

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Registerednursing.org recently recognized Bloomfield College as No. 15 out of 49 New Jersey nursing programs in its ranking of the “Best Nursing Programs in New Jersey” that offer an Associate, Bachelor of Science or direct-entry Master of Science degree in nursing. A review of BSN programs, specifically, ranks the College as No. 7 in the state.

“Bloomfield College’s well-prepared nursing candidates are highly regarded by the broad spectrum of health care employers where our graduates work,” said nursing professor Ismat Mikky, chairperson of the college’s Frances M. McLaughlin Division of Nursing. “This latest accolade by registerednursing.org adds to the program’s distinguished recognitions by nursing program ranking organizations, and is highly appreciated.”

The Bloomfield College Frances M. McLaughlin Division of Nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and offers a BSN and an RN to BSN accelerated degree program for registered nurses. The BSN program boasts a 93-percent average licensure exam pass rate during the past five years.

“The college is renowned for the excellence of their nursing candidates — graduates continue to be leaders in generalist nurse competencies and lifelong learners,” reads the posting on registerednursing.org.