Bloomfield Community Farmers Market seeks vendors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Following 2021’s successful first season, the Bloomfield Community Farmers Market is seeking vendors to participate in the expanded market for 2022. The market will be held in the Bloomfield Public Library courtyard, 90 Broad St., every Tuesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. from June 7 through Oct. 25.

Vendor applications are currently being accepted through March 21. Applications will be reviewed by a committee and accepted vendors will be notified by the first week in April. Download a vendor application at https://tinyurl.com/2t9rmdha.

“The Bloomfield farmers market continues to be a tremendous success and I am thrilled to see its continued expansion in 2022,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “The farmers market is a fantastic way for residents to support local vendors and purchase a variety of healthy and locally made food and wares.”

The market will also offer opportunities for local businesses to participate one time at a market, free of charge, through the Community Spotlight program. Local business owners interested in being a one-time Community Spotlight business should send an email to msceurman@bloomfieldtwpnj.com and provide their business’s name, contact information, company website and social media handles, as well as a description of the business and offerings.

“The Bloomfield Community Farmers Market Committee and township staff work incredibly hard to put this market together. It brings our community together and makes it easier for Bloomfield families to purchase affordable, local products while supporting local businesses,” Councilwoman Jenny Mundell said. “I encourage vendors to sign up to participate in the farmers market to help us build on the success of last year’s market and continue to grow the market moving forward.”