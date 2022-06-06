Bloomfield community farmers market to offer fresh, local produce

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield announced the opening of the Bloomfield community farmers market with the intention of increasing access to fresh, local produce for Bloomfield residents and surrounding communities. The weekly market will reopen on Tuesday, June 7, and run every Tuesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bloomfield Public Library courtyard, 90 Broad St., through Tuesday, Oct. 25.

“The Bloomfield community farmers market provides an opportunity to highlight the agricultural diversity of New Jersey and the importance of creating more markets for local food. We are excited to showcase different vendors from our area and have another open air space for residents to come together and build community,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “This farmers market is good for us all around — it supports the local economy, it provides access to an assortment of locally sourced products, and it increases access to healthy, affordable, fresh food. I look forward to running into residents at the Bloomfield Public Library courtyard on Tuesdays.”

City Green, an urban farming and gardening organization based in Clifton, will be bringing its VeggieMobile, a refrigerated box truck and mobile market that allows the organization to bring locally sourced produce to communities across New Jersey. Several other vendors will participate on a weekly basis, offering a variety of produce, food products and specialty items for purchase. For a list of participating vendors, visit https://tinyurl.com/6a8shnxc.

To help residents who are experiencing food insecurities, the Neighbor to Neighbor Network is once again partnering with the town and providing $2,000 in funding for “market cash.” Eligible residents will receive $5 of market cash to use at eligible food vendors. Residents can receive vouchers each week until funding from the NTNN has been exhausted. Human services and the NTNN will manage the market cash program by collecting the market cash at the end of the market from vendors and giving them a check. For a complete list of those who are eligible for help, visit the farmers market website.

“This is an excellent chance for our town to celebrate local, fresh food and wares produced by local vendors,” Councilwoman Jenny Mundell said. “We are also going to have information tables for several of our township departments and representatives from the Bloomfield Health and Human Services Department on hand answering any questions and assisting residents in need with available services like market cash. I encourage Bloomfield residents to stop by and learn more about what our township is doing while they shop. A special thanks to our Farmers Market Committee members and Bloomfield residents Nicolle Walker and John Evangelista for their support in bringing the market back this year, as well as the Neighbor to Neighbor Network for their continued generosity and funding of the market cash program.”

In an effort to create a fun and welcoming event, the township has hired Bloomfield resident DJ Johnnie to play a wide variety of musical genres while residents shop.