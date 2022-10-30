Bloomfield conducts annual fall town-wide cleanup

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The fall weather was perfect for the Bloomfield fall townwide cleanup’s participants, who rolled up their sleeves and spent Saturday morning, Oct. 22, picking up litter and other debris throughout the township. More than 425 residents participated in the event, cleaning up and beautifying dozens of locations.

“This great event would not have been possible without the tremendous help of all of those that participated, as well as support from the Bloomfield Beautification Committee, the department of public works and the division of public safety, all of whom deserve a sincere note of gratitude,” Mayor Michael Venezia said.

The townwide cleanup day is a twice-yearly event that encourages residents to actively participate in the upkeep of their neighborhoods and think about the small ways they can make a difference year-round. Participants chose their own location and the Bloomfield DPW dropped off and picked up gloves, garbage pickers, bags, rakes, and shovels for the participants to use.

“We had a wonderful turnout today with lots of schools, neighborhood groups and individuals participating,” said Susan Moseson, chairperson of the Bloomfield Beautification Committee. “With the support of our DPW and police department, Bloomfield streets, business areas, parks and yards were once again cleaned up by passionate residents. A special thank-you to Jenny Mundell, town council liaison to the beautification committee, as well as township staff members Kim Beese and Jason Wiles for their help in organizing this event, and of course a huge thank-you to everyone who participated. Bloomfield continues to be a town that cares and comes together for a common cause.”

“When we started this project just a few years ago, we had less than 40 residents participating. Now we have more than 400 residents actively engaged in cleanup projects throughout town, including individuals, adults, children, school groups and community organizations,” Mundell said. “This is what makes Bloomfield special. Here we take ownership of our community and we’ve seen over time the impact of these activities; areas this cleanup has focused on have less litter visible on a regular basis and residents have been more inclined to report issues, which the township administration, in turn, addresses. When we all work together, we make this community better. I cannot thank all of the participants, the committee, my colleagues on the council, the division of public safety, the department of public works, and the township administration enough for their efforts.”

The next townwide cleanup event is scheduled for the spring of 2023. Residents interested in joining the Bloomfield Beautification Committee should contact Mundell at jmundell@bloomfieldtwpnj.com. Residents may also report any quality-of-life issues they observe directly to the township as part of the new Clean & Strong Bloomfield program. To report an issue, visit bloomfieldtwpnj.com/1472/Report-an-issue.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Township