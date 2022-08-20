Bloomfield DPW highlights recycling depot efforts

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Department of Public Works, located at 230 Grove St., has been running Saturday recycling and drop-off days for Bloomfield residents at the public works yard. On Saturdays, the crew in the yard consists of general supervisor Frank Simone and two other employees, who unload any items that are brought to them.

They accept the typical recycling materials such as mixed paper, commingled items, cardboard, metal and electronics, with separately sorted containers for each. Within the electronics category, items that are collected include televisions, computers, electronic tablets, e-book readers and monitors. It is extremely important that these electronics are not thrown out but are dropped off to a qualified electronics-waste site, such as the Bloomfield Department of Public Works. Many of the objects listed above hold hazardous materials that often end up in landfills and incinerators, a much worse place for them to be than the proper recycling spots.

Used water filters are also accepted on these days; however, bulk drop-off and garbage are not. Bulk pickup — no metals or appliances — occurs on the second garbage pickup day of each week. For metals and appliances, the DPW must be called at 973-680-4127 no later than 3 p.m. on the Monday before the Tuesday when it is picked up every week.

For information on regularly scheduled garbage and recycling, download the Recycle Coach app, available on iPhone or Android.