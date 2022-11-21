Bloomfield Fire Department receives certification in pet first aid course

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield pets — as well as their owners — can rest a little easier knowing that all members of the Bloomfield Fire Department have completed a training course and are now certified in pet CPR and first aid, courtesy of public safety organization 120Compressions.

“Preserving the lives and safety of all members of a household, including those of pets, is the most important service we provide,” fire Chief Louis Venezia said. “The Bloomfield Fire Department is dedicated to continually enhancing its knowledge and skills to ensure the highest level of public service for our residents and their entire families, regardless of whether they walk on two legs or four.”

Established in March of 2021, 120Compressions provides a variety of certification courses, tutoring and mentoring services, continuing education courses, and daily lectures, utilizing blended learning in both in-person and online classes.

The pet first aid and disaster response course is designed to help first responders provide temporary, urgent care to pets until they can reach a veterinary or emergency clinic. The course teaches how to care for animals before, during and after an emergency. Some of the topics include injury prevention and disaster preparation; personal safety precautions to help identify and minimize risks; and a wide array of pet emergencies, including bleeding and bite wounds, cardiac arrest, choking, burns, poisoning, trauma, and more.