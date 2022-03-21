Bloomfield Fire Department receives new truck

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Fire Department recently announced the arrival of a new piece of apparatus, a 2021 E-ONE Metro 100-foot ladder truck. The new apparatus has been placed into service. Truck 1 serves the entire township and rides out of fire headquarters.

“This new apparatus will greatly help our department serve its citizens, visitors and the firefighters working on it, as it will replace a 1996 E-ONE ladder,” fire Chief Lou Venezia said. “We would like to thank the mayor and town council, along with all the residents, for their continued support in helping us fulfill our mission.”

“As public safety director, I am always looking for ways that we can improve response times and safety so our firefighters can get to the scene as quickly as possible,” Director Samuel DeMaio said. “This truck will replace a much older truck that has been in service for many years and will improve the ability of our team to respond to fires. I am thankful to the mayor and town council for helping us to get this done.”

“To ensure that our first responders have everything they need to continue to protect Bloomfield families, the council and I worked with our fire department to bring in this new truck,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “We are thrilled to see the truck already in service and we believe that this investment is a prudent one.”