Bloomfield Fire Dept. welcomes its first female career firefighter

By on Comments Off on Bloomfield Fire Dept. welcomes its first female career firefighter

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — June 7 was a monumental day in the Bloomfield Fire Department’s nearly 139-year history as the organization welcomed its first female career firefighter. Congratulations to Stephanie Orgueira-Aponte on her first day protecting the residents of Bloomfield. Orgueira-Aponte recently completed a rigorous training curriculum at the Passaic County Fire Academy, as well as EMT certification. 

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Division of Public Safety

  

Bloomfield Fire Dept. welcomes its first female career firefighter added by on
View all posts by Editor →

COMMENTS