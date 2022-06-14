Bloomfield Fire Dept. welcomes its first female career firefighter

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — June 7 was a monumental day in the Bloomfield Fire Department’s nearly 139-year history as the organization welcomed its first female career firefighter. Congratulations to Stephanie Orgueira-Aponte on her first day protecting the residents of Bloomfield. Orgueira-Aponte recently completed a rigorous training curriculum at the Passaic County Fire Academy, as well as EMT certification.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Division of Public Safety