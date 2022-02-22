Bloomfield gives back for Valentine’s Day

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The weekend before Valentine’s Day, Bloomfield residents got together at the Bloomfield Public Library to make gift bags for women at a local domestic violence shelter. The volunteers made and delivered 48 gift bags, which held body mists, shower poufs, lip glosses, nail polishes, teas, chocolates, Dunkin’ gift cards and magazines.

At the same time, members of a volunteer group, Vieve’s Volunteers, made 400 bags of goodies for seniors in the community.

“Members of our community got together for an incredible cause and surely made a lot of women and seniors very happy,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “In Bloomfield, we are fortunate to live somewhere where people are so caring and supportive of their neighbors.”