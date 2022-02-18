Bloomfield Housing Authority choice voucher program waiting list opens March 1

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Housing Authority will accept 75 applications for its housing choice voucher program waiting list. A point system will be utilized to identify prioritized populations. Applicants having the same number of points will be prioritized by date/time of submission. Applications will be available online on the Bloomfield Township website at www.bloomfieldtwpnj.com starting March 1 at 8:30 a.m. and ending April 7 at 4:30 p.m.

Elderly and/or disabled persons wishing to apply who require assistance with the application process can contact Bloomfield Housing Authority at 973-680-4188 or 973-680-4189, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eligible applicants must be 18 years of age or older and meet the following Housing and Urban Development income limits: $37,600 for one person, $43,000 for two people, $48,350 for three people, $53,700 for four people, $58,000 for five people, $62,300 for six people, $66,600 for seven people and $70,900 for eight people.

All applicants will be treated equally without consideration to race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status or disability.