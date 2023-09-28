Bloomfield HS boys soccer team enjoys win streak

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team continued its great start to the season.

The Bengals defeated West Essex and Glen Ridge to extend their winning streak to five games and improve to 6-2 overall on the season.

Senior Juan Pozo and juniors Miguel Ganhito and Nicholas Travers each had a goal and an assist in the 4-3 win over West Essex on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in North Caldwell. Ethan Leon had a goal and fellow senior Migel Lopez had one assist. Senior goalie Christopher House made eight saves for the Bengals.

Freshman Jake Bucieri had a goal and an assist, and sophomore Jongchan Lee had one goal in the 2-1 win over Glen Ridge on Friday, Sept. 22, at Watsessing Park.

Pozo had one assist and House made eight saves.