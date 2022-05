Bloomfield HS students celebrate National College Decision Day

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On National College Decision Day, May 1, Bloomfield High School seniors were ecstatic to show off where they intend to study next year.

Principal Chris Jennings said the Class of 2022 has overcome many obstacles “on their way to distinguishing themselves as one of the top academic classes in recent history, as evident by the quality of the colleges and universities to which they have been accepted.”

BHS students plan to study at the following colleges and universities next year: Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Albright College, University of Alabama, Albany State University, Alvernia University, American University, University of Arizona, Bergen Community College, Bloomfield College, Boston University, Baylor University, Bethune-Cookman University, Bowie State University, Brown University, Catawba College, The College of New Jersey, Columbia College Chicago, Curry College, University of Connecticut, Caldwell University, Carnegie Mellon University, Case Western Reserve University, Centenary University, Clark Atlanta University, Clarkson University, University of California Los Angeles, Clemson University, Colgate University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Daemen College, Dominican College, University of Delaware, University of Denver, DePaul University, Drew University, Drexel University, Elmira College, Emerson College, Essex County College, East Stroudsburg University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Felician University, Fordham University, Golden West College, George Mason University, Georgian Court University, Hampton University, University of Hartford, Hawaii Pacific University, Hope International University, Illinois Institute of Technology, Iona College, Ithaca College, University of Illinois, Jacksonville University, Kean University, Lebanon Valley College, Los Angeles City College, Luther College, La Salle University, Lasell University, University of Nevada Las Vegas, Lehigh University, Lincoln University, Louisiana State University, Lynn University, Manhattan College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Mount Saint Mary College, Muhlenberg College, University of Maryland, Maryland Eastern Shore University, University of Massachusetts, Monmouth University, Montclair State University, Moravia University, Morgan State University, New England College, New Jersey Institute of Technology, New York Institute of Technology, University of New Haven, New Jersey City University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central State University, University of North Carolina, Northeastern University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, Nova Southeastern University, New York University, Old Dominion University, University of Oregon, Providence College, Pace University, Pittsburgh University, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Penn State University, Point Park University, Princeton University, Quinnipiac University, Ramapo College of New Jersey, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, University of Rhode Island, Rider University, Rowan University, Rutgers University, Solano College, St. Francis College, Sacred Heart University, St. Elizabeth University, St. John’s University, St. Joseph’s University, St. Leo University, St. Peter’s University, San Francisco University, Scranton University, Seton Hall University, Siena University, University of South Carolina, South Carolina State University, Southern Connecticut State University, St. Anselm University, St. Elizabeth’s University, State University of New York, Stetson University, Stockton University, Syracuse University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, Towson University, Union County College, University of Wisconsin, Villanova University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, Washington University in St. Louis, Western Michigan University, William Paterson University, Wingate University, Winston-Salem State University and York College of Pennsylvania.