Bloomfield invites youths to apply for internship program

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Applications are now open for Bloomfield students in seventh, eighth or ninth grade for the Municipal Youth Internship Program, taking place from July 11 to July 23 at the Bloomfield College campus.

“Not only will students be learning about how our local municipal government works but they will also be getting a small taste of what life on a college campus feels like. We hope this will encourage students interested in government to further explore that as an education and career option and give a deeper look at how their local government functions,” Mayor Michael Venezia said.

The internship program will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; accepted students will have college and career workshops, spend time visiting and learning about the Bloomfield municipal administrative offices, and attend one field trip. Interns will also receive two T-shirts that they will be expected to wear throughout the program. Lunch will be provided daily.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our Bloomfield students and we are excited to be in partnership with Bloomfield College and (college President Marcheta) Evans,” Councilwoman Sarah Cruz said. “It is important for our younger generation to feel included in our government and this is an excellent way for them to learn how it all works and hopefully be inspired to become more involved.”

In order to be eligible, the student must be a resident of Bloomfield Township, must be enrolled in seventh, eighth or ninth grade, and must be able to attend all 10 days of the internship. Along with the application, interested students are also asked to write a one-page personal statement about their interests, hobbies, why they wish to participate and what they hope to learn from the internship.

The application is available at https://tinyurl.com/3k3czwkr. Applications are due by June 3 and accepted applicants will be notified on a first-come, first-served basis by June 10. There is no fee for participation. For more information, reach out to municipalinternship@bloomfieldtwpnj.com.