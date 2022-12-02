Bloomfield man fatally shot in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Lance Sally Jr., 25, of Bloomfield, according to a Dec. 1 press release from the ECPO.

On Nov. 30 at 7:34 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Salem Street in Newark. Upon arrival, Sally was located, apparently suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:55 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.