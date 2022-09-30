Bloomfield man killed in motorcycle crash in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal car and motorcycle collision that occurred Sept. 27 in Glen Ridge, according to a Sept. 28 press release from the ECPO.

Jordan A. Mayrant, 22, of Bloomfield, was killed when his Yamaha YZF motorcycle collided with an Audi Q5 at about 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street in Glen Ridge. Mayrant was taken to University Hospital in Newark and pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the car. The investigation is active and ongoing.