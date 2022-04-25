Bloomfield, Newark to receive state funding for vehicle electrification projects

TRENTON, NJ — To combat the worsening impacts of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector, the Murphy administration announced on April 21 an additional $6.6 million investment to offset the cost of electric trucks in vulnerable communities. Leveraging proceeds from New Jersey’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the additional funding will offset the cost of 16 new electric vehicles that include garbage trucks, dump trucks and ambulances.

In Essex County, Newark will receive $1,021,616.30 for two electric refuse trucks, and Bloomfield will receive $467,500 for two electric dump trucks and two electric vehicle charging stations.

“Gov. Murphy’s persistence in bringing clean energy, a green economy and climate change reduction strategies to the Garden State will enable us to confront environmental challenges head on,” New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said. “The range of vehicles to be purchased with this latest investment will also demonstrate a broad suite of successful electric vehicle applications in the northern, southern and central regions of New Jersey.”