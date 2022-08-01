Bloomfield offers payment plan to residential customers with unpaid water charges

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — State law requires the township of Bloomfield to offer residential customers an installment plan for unpaid water charges that accrued between March 9, 2020, and March 15, 2022. Beginning immediately, the township will be mailing utility payment plan letters to all residential customers who currently have arrearages from during the state’s moratorium. The arrearages will be payable in 12 equal monthly installments beginning in October 2022.

Residential homeowners with water arrearages from March 9, 2020, to March 15, 2022, are eligible to enroll in an installment plan to bring their charges current. In order to enter into an installment agreement, a response to the letter is required by Sept. 1.

For more information, contact the tax and water department by phone at 973-680-4051 or by email at taxcollector@bloomfieldtwpnj.com.