Bloomfield police to take part in statewide end-of-summer crackdown

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Law enforcement officials from the Bloomfield Police Department will be cracking down on drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs as part of the annual end of summer “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide campaign. Beginning Aug. 19 and continuing through Sept. 5, local and state law enforcement officials will conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints, looking for motorists who may be driving while intoxicated.

The national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” effort endeavors to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving through a combination of high-visibility enforcement and public education. During the last five years New Jersey has experienced more than 33,000 alcohol-involved crashes resulting in 662 fatalities, according to a press release from the BPD. Last year, 23-percent of all motor vehicle fatalities in New Jersey were alcohol-related. Nationally, 11,654 people died in 2020 in drunken-driving crashes. The societal cost associated with these crashes is estimated to be $44 billion annually.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over 2022 statewide Labor Day crackdown offer the following advice for the holiday season: