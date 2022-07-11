Bloomfield resident celebrates life-saving lung transplant

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Tony Moyet, of Bloomfield, had an extra special reason to celebrate Independence Day this year as it marked the one-year anniversary of his life-saving double lung transplant at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

“My lungs are working great,” Moyet said. “My doctors are amazing people — miracle workers. I am truly humbled and forever grateful to the donor hero who gave me my new lungs.”

On Sept. 11, 2001, Moyet was one of the heroic NY Waterway ferry captains who helped people evacuate Manhattan following the attack on the World Trade Center. He continued to work at Ground Zero for another year and a half, ferrying personnel, as well as supplies to the workers and first responders doing recovery. In 2018, Moyet began finding it difficult to breathe, and he was diagnosed with COPD and emphysema. Doctors attributed his condition to the contaminated air from Ground Zero. Thanks to his successful transplant, Moyet now looks forward to enjoying many more special moments with his family and friends and is focused on sharing his inspiring transplant story to help NJ Sharing Network spread awareness about the power of organ and tissue donation and transplantation.

According to United Network for Organ Sharing, there are more than 100,000 Americans — nearly 4,000 of whom live in New Jersey — waiting for a life-saving transplant. One organ and tissue donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of more than 75 others. To learn more, visit www.NJSharingNetwork.org.

Photos Courtesy of NJ Sharing Network