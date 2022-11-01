Bloomfield residents win prizes at Strut Your Mutt in Brookdale Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., right in each photo, and Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, left in each photo, were on hand to congratulate the winners of the Essex County Strut Your Mutt Costume Parade and Contest at Brookdale Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Genesis Coba, of Bloomfield, and her dog, Maggie, won second place in the most creative costume category. Maggie was dressed as a chicken.

Adam and Sonia Hauck, of Bloomfield, and their dog, Joyce, won third place in the cutest costume category. Joyce was dressed as a Chia pet.

The Bailey family, of Bloomfield, and their dogs, Colby, Ruby and Chase, won third place in the group costume category. They were dressed as Santa’s reindeer and elves.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Frieson