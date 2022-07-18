Bloomfield School District welcomes new faces to central office

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield School District recently welcomed new central office staff members. Pictured with Superintendent of Schools Sal Goncalves, far right, are new staff members, from left, Jennifer Khoury, director of systems, IT and communications; Angela Brisini, supervisor of technological staff development; Alex Reitmeyer, technician; Claire Keller, director of student achievement; Jeannine Hanna, administrative secretary to the director of student achievement; Kelly Reer, supervisor to the BMS and Twilight programs; Suzanne Abendschoen, director of special services; Angelo Locantore, supervisor of mathematics PreK-5; and Kevin Palmer, manager of transportation. Not pictured are Kellie Wilks-Ramundo, supervisor of special education, and Syed Hussain-Sani, technician.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield School District