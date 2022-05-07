Bloomfield sees tremendous turnout at spring townwide cleanup

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — If you’re wondering why the streets and sidewalks around Bloomfield look noticeably cleaner this week, it’s not just your imagination — it’s thanks to the more than 300 residents who took part in the spring cleanup event on April 30 at more than 40 locations throughout the town.

“I am always proud to be the mayor of Bloomfield but never more so than today,” Mayor Michael Venezia said of the event in a May 4 press release. “The turnout at our cleanup this past weekend was truly inspiring, and it was incredible to see so many of my friends and neighbors sacrifice their valuable time on a weekend to take ownership and responsibility for their community.”

Organized by the Bloomfield Beautification Committee and with support from the Bloomfield Department of Public Works and Division of Public Safety, townwide cleanup days are held twice yearly and encourage residents to actively participate in the upkeep of their neighborhoods and think about the small ways they can make a difference year-round. Participants chose their own locations, and garbage pickers, bags, rakes and shovels were dropped off and picked up by the Bloomfield DPW.

“There was an amazing turnout today with community members from one end of the town to the other joining in the cleanup,” Bloomfield Beautification Committee Chairperson Susan Moseson said. “Everyone worked hard and had fun at the same time. Thank you so much to the mayor, town council, police and, last but not least, our wonderful DPW. A special thank you to Councilwoman Jenny Mundell, our town council liaison, and Kim Beese from the township staff for their amazing support in pulling this huge event together.”

“In just a few years, this community effort has blossomed into the most well-attended volunteer-based activity we have in Bloomfield,” Mundell said. “I want to thank all those who attended as well as give a special thanks to the Bloomfield Beautification Committee, who do so much everyday to improve the quality of life for the residents of our town.”

The next townwide cleanup event is scheduled for the fall.

Photos Courtesy of Nick Bond