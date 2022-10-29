Bloomfield swears in 16 police officers, promotes others

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield Division of Public Safety held a police promotion and swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Thomas the Apostle School in Bloomfield. During the ceremony, Daniel Niekrasz was promoted to lieutenant, and Gemner Rosales, Anthony Piccinno, Ray Diaz and Donald Grey were each promoted to sergeant. Additionally, 16 new officers were sworn in.

“Congratulations to all of the officers being sworn-in and promoted today, as each of them have done outstanding work and truly earned this honor,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “I am immensely proud of our police department and grateful to these men and women for their commitment to protecting our community. These officers are the backbone of the department and reflect the outstanding level of talent and professionalism commonly found in Bloomfield.”

The new officers are Justin Fortunato, Michael Schwartz, Nicholas Held, Stephanie Riedl, Victor Crespo, William Reynolds, Alexis Benites, Cristian Gonzalez, Gary Peters Jr., Darion Sydnor, Justin Corio, Eduardo Velarde, Nicholas Santorella, Morgan Ziegler, Nicholas Volante and Anthony Pennisi.

“As director, it’s always a pleasure to welcome new officers to the department and to elevate personnel into the supervisory ranks,” Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said “The constant support of the mayor and council enable these hires and promotions to happen. This keeps the police department running efficiently in the delivery of services to the community. Congratulations to all of the new hires, promotees and their families.”

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Division of Public Safety