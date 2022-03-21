Bloomfield to celebrate Juneteenth on June 18 in Bloomfield Center

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Township is asking residents to mark June 18 on their calendars as that is the day Juneteenth will be celebrated in Bloomfield Center. The township has additionally created a Bloomfield Juneteenth Holiday Advisory Committee, led by Councilwoman Sarah Cruz.

“Juneteenth is an important holiday in which we celebrate the emancipation of slaves following the Civil War. Councilwoman Cruz and the Juneteenth Committee are doing important work to educate and inform the community about the origins of this day,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “Please save the date and join us for a celebration on June 18 in the Bloomfield Center.”

In honor of Black History Month, Venezia and the Bloomfield Township Council read a proclamation at the Feb. 28 council meeting recognizing the work of Bloomfield residents Medina Wingo, Diamond Wyche and Kasey Dudley for the first official Juneteenth celebration in Bloomfield.

“On June 18, our township will come together in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday but, before that day, the Juneteenth Committee will be working diligently to make it a special day,” Cruz said. “The Bloomfield Juneteenth Committee is currently in the process of going through committee applications and I am grateful to everyone that has shown such a strong interest over the last several weeks.”

Residents who would like to join the Juneteenth Committee should send a statement of interest with a resume to Cruz at sarahcruz@bloomfieldtwpnj.com by April 1.