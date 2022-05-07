Bloomfield to hold free shredding event for residents

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield will conduct a free shredding event for residents on Saturday, May 14, at the Pulaski Park parking lot, 24 Mount Vernon Ave. in Bloomfield, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.

“One of the main functions of government is to provide essential services that protect residents and their families,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “These shredding events are another subtle example of the ways in which Bloomfield is going the extra mile to achieve this goal. I highly encourage residents to take advantage of this great opportunity to dispose of their confidential documents in a safe and secure manner.”

In past years, more than 14 tons of paper were shredded during shred events in Bloomfield.

Shredding events are only open to Bloomfield residents who provide proof of residency, and the event is not for commercial purposes or industrial facilities. For more information about the event, call 973-259-3162.