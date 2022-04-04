Bloomfield to host community blood drive Monday, April 25

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The township of Bloomfield has recently partnered with RWJBarnabas Health to host a blood drive for the community and municipal employees. The blood collected at this drive will be used exclusively at RWJBarnabas Healthcare hospitals with at least 50 percent of the products going to Clara Maass Medical Center.

The blood drive will take place on Monday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oakside Cultural Center, 240 Belleville Ave. in Bloomfield. All donors will be entered into a raffle to win one of four $25 Wawa gift cards. This blood drive will help to combat the nationwide blood shortage.

“Donating blood is one of the best ways that you can give back to your community because it can literally save lives,” Mayor Michael Venezia said. “I encourage municipal employees as well as anyone else that is able to donate blood to do so.”

To make an appointment, go to rwjuhdonorclub.org or call 732-235-8100, ext. 221. Donors should bring photo identification as well as something to eat or drink once they are done donating.

“Blood supplies in New Jersey have yet to catch up since the height of the pandemic and have dipped to dangerously low levels this winter,” Clara Maass President and CEO Mary Ellen Clyne said. “There are fewer blood drives being organized at workplaces, schools, houses of worship and community organizations. Our hospitals rely on the support of individuals to provide much of the blood we use, and we need our community’s help now to address this blood shortage and prevent potential delays in lifesaving medical care for patients in Bloomfield and Essex County, as well as in communities across the state.”