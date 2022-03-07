Bloomfield to host virtual 1st Ward community meeting March 10

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield 1st Ward Councilwoman Jenny Mundell will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday, March 10, at 7 p.m. along with Mayor Michael Venezia. This meeting serves as a way to meet with residents in an informal setting, allowing for a strengthened relationship with the community.

“I want to thank Councilwoman Mundell for putting this event together for our 1st Ward residents,” Venezia said. “These meetings are the best opportunity for us to have more in-depth conversations with the public, which are helpful for all of us. I look forward to this event and I urge all 1st Ward residents to join this meeting to have their voices heard.”

“The mayor and I, along with everyone on the council, work hard to ensure that we are always communicating with residents,” Mundell said. “I look forward to these more informal meetings because they allow us to speak with and hear from residents more directly as opposed to at the formal council meetings. I hope to see and speak with many 1st Ward residents on Thursday.”

To join the meeting, go to https://tinyurl.com/Community-Meeting-March-10 and use passcode 895146.