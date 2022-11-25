Bloomfield Township hosts annual turkey giveaway

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Sunday, Nov. 20, Bloomfield once again held its annual turkey giveaway, giving out more than 700 turkeys with holiday fixings to township residents. The event was held in the back parking lot of the municipal building and was made possible thanks to donations from the community.

“This yearly tradition is a great way to bring the community together and help those in need,” Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia said. “With rising food costs, inflation and other typical holiday stressors weighing on people’s minds this year, we want to do everything we can to provide some small measure of relief and lessen the burden on our residents. Thank you to all who volunteered and sacrificed part of their Sunday to make this event a special one.”

Venezia was joined by many volunteers, including residents; members of the Bloomfield Police Department, Department of Human Services and Department of Public Works; and student volunteers from Seton Hall University, who assisted residents select, bag and carry the food to their cars. In addition to the food items, six rapid COVID-19 tests were also included in each bag and more than 3,800 tests were distributed.

Also on hand to administer COVID-19 vaccines was La Casa de Don Pedro, an organization that responds to the needs of New Jersey communities with comprehensive programs that empower people and revitalize neighborhoods.

Photos Courtesy of Michael Venezia