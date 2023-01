This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Forty members of Bloomfield Unico and five Unico interns from Bloomfield High School attended the organization’s Christmas get-together on Dec. 15 at Bella Napoli Restaurant in Bloomfield. Chapter members brought unwrapped toys to be donated to the Bloomfield Police Department’s Youth Division, whose officers then distributed the toys to Bloomfield families.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Unico