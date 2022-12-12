Bloomfield Unico holds successful fall food drive

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Nov. 12, members and interns of the Bloomfield chapter of Unico International arrived bright and early at the Brookdale ShopRite, where volunteer members worked in hourly shifts to greet busy shoppers to encourage them to contribute items for the chapter’s fall food drive.

The shoppers generously purchased enough items to allow Bloomfield Unico to donate an assortment of food and a few turkeys to the food pantry at the Presbyterian Church on the Green and the New Light Baptist Church, both located in Bloomfield, as well as Mother Teresa’s Soup Kitchen at St. Augustine’s Church in Newark.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield Unico