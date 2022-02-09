Celebrate Women’s History Month by nominating a Bloomfield Woman to Watch

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — In honor of Women’s History Month in March, Councilwomen Sarah Cruz, Wartyna Davis and Jenny Mundell are inviting residents to nominate a Bloomfield Woman to Watch. Nominees must be a current Bloomfield woman resident who has inspired the nominator professionally or personally, who breaks down barriers through example and/or action, and who is committed to creating an environment of success and growth for others.

“The women on the Bloomfield council are so proud of the accomplishments of the women in our community and would like to showcase that throughout the month of March,” Mundell said. “If you know of any women in our community that you feel deserve recognition by the township council, please nominate them before the deadline of Feb. 28.”

Selected nominees will be featured in the councilwomen’s annual township social media takeover on International Women’s Day, March 8, and will be recognized as part of the Women’s History Month proclamation at the regular council meeting on March 28. To nominate a Bloomfield Woman to Watch, send an email to Mundell at jmundell@bloomfieldtwpnj.com with your nominee’s full name and contact information, your contact information, and an explanation of why you feel this woman should be recognized, based on the criteria above.