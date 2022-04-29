‘Clean & Strong Bloomfield’ initiative to improve quality of life for residents

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia, Councilwoman Sarah Cruz and Councilwoman Jenny Mundell announced a new initiative called “Clean & Strong Bloomfield,” that encourages community engagement by soliciting feedback from residents as well as town employees about quality-of-life issues, suspected criminal activity, infrastructure or roadway issues, or any situation that detracts from a safe and harmonious community environment, according to an April 27 press release. The annual spring townwide cleanup on Saturday, April 30, will serve as the kickoff for this new campaign.

“I am very happy that Bloomfield residents will now have the opportunity to take a larger role in being part of the solution to quality-of-life issues in their community,” Cruz said. “This proactive approach will address public concerns throughout the township and there’s no better way to kick off this new campaign than with our annual townwide cleanup. I look forward to joining my friends and neighbors on Saturday to help keep Bloomfield beautiful!”

Residents and visitors should familiarize themselves with the new program by visiting the Bloomfield website at bloomfieldtwpnj.com and clicking on the “Clean & Strong Bloomfield” logo to be redirected to where to report issues. Emergency situations should still be directed to the proper authorities.

“Our annual townwide cleanups have always been an excellent way for residents to build community, foster relationships and truly take ownership of the spaces in which they live,” Mundell said. “We are always encouraged by the turnout at this event and now want to expand on that spirit by launching our new initiative, ‘Clean & Strong Bloomfield.’ We hope residents will take advantage of this new program by reporting any issues they see in their community so the appropriate departments can immediately take corrective action.”

The 2022 spring townwide cleanup day is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, send an email to beautifulbloomfield@gmail.com.