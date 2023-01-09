Convicted felon from Bloomfield sentenced to prison on drug, weapons charges

NEWARK, NJ — A Bloomfield man was sentenced to six years in prison for possessing quantities of heroin and cocaine he intended to distribute, and possessing several firearms, including an AM-15 rifle, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Jan. 6.

Cedric Lewis, 32, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti to a superseding information charging him with two counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Martinotti imposed the sentence on Jan. 5 in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, on Sept. 20, 2020, investigators learned that Lewis was in a car in the Newark/Elizabeth area while he possessed a quantity of heroin and cocaine he intended to sell, as well as an AM-15 rifle with a high-capacity magazine that contained 30 rounds of .300 caliber ammunition. Law enforcement officers subsequently lawfully searched Lewis’ apartment and recovered a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine; a .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine; drug paraphernalia and a scale; $800 in cash; and heroin and cocaine that Lewis intended to sell.

In addition to the prison term, Martinotti sentenced Lewis to three years of supervised release.