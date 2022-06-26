County partners with NY/NJ Trail Conference to enhance Lenape Trail route markings

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., fourth from left, announced that 33 new bollards were being installed throughout Essex County to enhance the route markings for the Lenape Trail, a 34-mile trail that connects 18 parks and 11 municipalities.

Cutting a ceremonial ribbon in front of one of the new bollards installed in Cedar Grove Park in Cedar Grove are, from left, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Chief and Roseland Mayor Jim Spango, Parks Director Dan Salvante, DiVincenzo’s granddaughter Hailey Root, DiVincenzo Jr., NJ Bike and Walk Coalition Executive Director Debra Kagan, NY/NJ Trail Conference Trail program manager Peter Dolan, NY/NJ Trail Conference volunteer supervisor for the Lenape Trail Dave DeShazer, NY/NJ Trail Conference volunteer and Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell, NY/NJ Trail Conference N.J. program coordinator Cory Tiger, Essex County Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk and Essex County Environmental Center Director Tara Casella.