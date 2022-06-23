David’s Shoes to hold 13th annual Book Scholarship Awards Luncheon

UNION, NJ — David’s Shoes, an Irvington-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to reduce teen gun violence by encouraging youth to honor life by “promoting love of self and community,” will sponsor its 13th annual Book Scholarship Awards Luncheon on Saturday, July 23, at noon at Galloping Hill Caterers, 325 Chestnut St. in Union. Ten students will be given book scholarships for their 2022-2023 year enrolled at a college or university.

An Educational Service Award will be presented to Akbar Cook, principal of West Side High School in Newark, and the Community Service Award will be given to Stephen Webb, principal of East Orange Fresh Start Academy and pastor of New Life Christian Church in Bloomfield.

For ticket information, contact Elaine Lane at indavidsshoes@gmail.com. Visit https://www.davidsshoes.org/ to learn more about David’s Shoes.