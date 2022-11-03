ECBCC posthumously honors Clara Litovsky

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Essex County Board of Commissioners recently adopted an in-memoriam resolution celebrating the life and contributions of Clara Litovsky, founder of Bloomfield’s Westbridge Academy, formerly the Child Development Center.

Litovsky, who died in Florida this summer at the age of 90, was an advocate for children and youth with social and emotional challenges. Born and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she immigrated with her husband, Julio, to the United States in 1960. She earned two master’s degrees, maintained a thriving counseling practice and built Westbridge Academy. The Litovsky family has deep roots in Essex County, having moved to Newark in 1961, and later to West Orange and then Livingston.

The resolution reads, in part, “With just seven students and a lot of courage, she was able to make (Westbridge Academy) thrive, impacting the lives of countless numbers of children, teachers, support staff and administrators. She was the epitome of the American dream and a very proud American.”

Commissioner Leonard Luciano introduced the resolution, which was approved by the Essex County Board of Commissioners in September. He presented the framed resolution to Viviana Litovsky, Clara Litovsky’s daughter, who served as the school’s executive director after her mother retired.

“Our hearts are heavy, but her legacy and spirit live on. Her courage, strength, energy, leadership and compassion can still be felt today at the school,” Viviana Litovsky said.