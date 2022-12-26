Elks in Bloomfield adopt a veterans and his family

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Greater Essex Elks Lodge 21, formerly Bloomfield Elks, adopted a veteran and his family, which includes his wife and twin boys with special needs. The family recently got an apartment after being homeless. The family was chosen for adoption by the New Jersey Elks Veterans Association.

“We had the family at our holiday party, at which time we gifted them with bedding, household items, clothes, jackets and boots for the boys, toys, board games, and more,” Michael LoConte, an Elk for 30 years, said.

Santa Claus made a visit and had dinner with the family, after which, he gave them many presents.

“This is just one of the many charitable works we as Elks do,” LoConte said.

Money was raised by member donations and through the Greater Essex Elks Charity fund.

For more information about the Elks and becoming a member, contact LoConte at [email protected]

Photos Courtesy of Michael LoConte