HSOB presents ‘The Toll of the Garden State Parkway on Bloomfield’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Historical Society of Bloomfield will present “The Toll of the Garden State Parkway on Bloomfield” on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Presbyterian Church on the Green, 147 Broad St. in Bloomfield. This event is free and open to the public.

Join Bloomfield historian Richard Rockwell as he explores the impact the Garden State Parkway had on the township of Bloomfield when it was built in the 1950s. Through historical photos, maps and newspaper articles, explore the controversies and protests surrounding the project, as well as the hundreds of houses that were demolished or moved to make way for the parkway.

For more information, visit hsob.org, or contact 973-743-8844 or info@hsob.org.