HUD announces $8.3 million in 646 new housing choice vouchers in NJ

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ — On Sept. 30, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Region II administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announced 646 new housing choice vouchers totaling $8,328,385 awarded to public housing authorities in New Jersey. The announcement was made during Ampry-Samuel’s keynote address at the 2022 N.J. Governor’s Conference, held annually in Atlantic City.

“Housing choice vouchers give New Jerseyans the freedom to live where they choose,” Ampry-Samuel said. “These new vouchers, scattered across the state, will expand the number of families in the rental assistance program. HUD’s new fair market rate calculations will increase the value of the vouchers, making it easier for these families to find a home.”

HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, commonly known as Section 8, is the federal government’s major program for assisting very low–income families, the elderly and the disabled to afford decent, safe and sanitary housing in the private market. The participant can choose any housing that meets the program’s requirements and is not limited to units located in subsidized housing projects.

“The Biden-Harris administration is leading a historic expansion of housing vouchers,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said. “With the new housing choice vouchers HUD is announcing today, along with steps HUD is taking to make it easier for households to use vouchers, families across the country will have greater access to safe, stable and affordable housing and the opportunities that come with it.”

The N.J. Department of Community Affairs will receive 163 vouchers worth $2,135,972. In Essex County, Newark Housing Authority will receive 35 vouchers worth $477,850; East Orange Housing Authority will receive eight vouchers worth $89,278; Orange Housing Authority will receive seven vouchers worth $89,320; Irvington Housing Authority will receive six vouchers worth $72,466; Bloomfield Housing Authority will receive five vouchers worth $63,616; Montclair Housing Authority will receive four vouchers worth $55,321; and West Orange Housing Authority will receive four vouchers worth $50,325.