HUD awards $177M to New Jersey for community planning and development

TRENTON, NJ — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $177 million in grants to New Jersey for community planning and development activities, ranging from the development of affordable housing to expanding economic opportunities for people with low and moderate incomes, according to a May 25 press release.

These grants are part of $6.3 billion to U.S. states, local entities of government and U.S. territories through HUD’s fiscal year 2022 CPD Formula Grant Program.

“HUD’s CPD programs support local governments who depend on this federal funding to address economic development needs, lack of affordable housing and homelessness,” said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. “These programs also enhance communities, aid local businesses, and provide funding for infrastructure maintenance like water and sewer systems. Most importantly, it is a vital resource for low- and moderate-income residents who just need a hand up to support their families and improve their quality of life.”

The state of New Jersey will receive $6,707,393 in Community Development Block Grant funding, $1,008,572 in Recovery Housing Program funding, $5,938,846 in HOME Investment Partnerships Program funding, $3,512,900 in Emergency Solutions Grants funding, $1,738,173 in Housing Opportunities for Persons with HIV/AIDS funding and $26,873,570 for the Housing Trust Fund.

Essex County will receive $5,241,018 in CDBG funding, $1,382,194 in HOME funding and $469,298 in ESG funding.

In Essex County, Bloomfield will receive $1,010,159 in CDBG funding; East Orange will receive $1,407,498 in CDBG funding and $559,366 in HOME funding; Irvington will receive $1,098,073 in CDBG funding and $515,230 in HOME funding; and Newark will receive $6,924,742 in CDBG funding, $3,166,299 in HOME funding, $632,695 in ESG funding and $5,319,429 in HOPWA funding.