iPad loan program arrives at Bloomfield Public Library

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Public Library is participating in the NJHealthConnect@Your Library program, which was created in order to address health inequities within New Jersey by providing an iPad that comes preloaded with one-click access to N.J. crisis lines, New Jersey’s COVID-19 Info Hub and the teen-targeted site “Positive Youth,” which offers resources on combating bullying and mental health issues, including suicide and drug/alcohol abuse.

iPads will be available to Bloomfield Library cardholders, who can borrow them for up to one week in order to set up and conduct telehealth appointments with medical facilities, as well as research medical questions using MedlinePlus.gov, the website for the National Library of Medicine. iPads may also be used for job interviews and Zoom or Skype meetings.

Reservations for both iPads and Hotspots may be made by going to https://www.bplnj.org/library-of-things and clicking on “Click here to browse and reserve.” Or contact the library at 973-566-6200, ext. 219, or reference@bloomfield.bccls.org.