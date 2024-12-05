‘Jingle Brawls Police vs. Fire’ benefit boxing event to take place Dec. 13

KENILWORTH, NJ – The “Jingle Brawls Police vs. Fire” will take place Friday, Dec. 13, at the VFW in Kenilworth.

The boxing event is organized by boxing coaches Bashir Mceachern and Yessenia Montalvo.

Police and fire departments from such municipalities as East Orange, Newark, Bloomfield, Montclair, Jersey City, Orange, Paterson, Hoboken, Woodbridge, Union, North Bergen, Elmwood Park, Howell, Little Falls and Terryville, in Connecticut, will be represented, along with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department, New Jersey State Police, Primal Jim boxing club and Legacy Boxing Club. In addition, military personnel also will participate.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Legacy Youth Empowerment’s Youth Boxing program, of which Montalvo is the president.

The organization, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that is supported by private donations, provides Olympic-style boxing skills, education, and character-building, to help boxers gain skills, achieve their dreams and lead meaningful lives. Funds also help with purchasing boxing gloves, boxing shoes and registration for competitions for kids in need.

McEachern and Montalvo are seeking more participants and sponsors. To become a participant or a sponsor, call Montalvo at 201-218-3848 or Mceachern at 973-851-6899. Anyone can also email Montalvo at [email protected].

The event will also be shown on pay-per-view. To order the event on pay-per-view, visit millions.co/legacyboxingnj.

Next year’s event is set for Friday, Dec. 5.