Job Haines Home celebrates 125 years

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The staff, board of trustees, residents’ family members, medical professionals, local businesspeople, community dignitaries, and other guests came together recently to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bloomfield’s Job Haines Home at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The gala included a retrospective of the organization’s history of providing assisted living, long-term nursing care, respite care and subacute rehabilitation services. The celebration also included dinner and an evening of live music.

Several honorees received awards in recognition of their years of service to Job Haines Home and its residents, and the organization received a resolution from the New Jersey General Assembly. Job Haines Home President and Executive Director Noreen E. Haveron, marketing director Reineen Dohman, administrator David Repoli and board Chairperson John Redmond spoke.

Photos Courtesy of Randy Lange Photography

Caption 1: From left are Noreen E. Haveron, Reineen Dohman, Arthur Onofre, Jean Dacres, Michelle Capistrano, Suthiphan Haustein, Matilde Larios, Evelyne Lemy, Donna McAllister, Jisah Romero and David Repoli.

Caption 2: Activities director Danyette Randolph, second from left, receives an award for 20 years of service. With her are, from left, Executive Director Noreen E. Haveron, marketing director Reineen Dohman and administrator David Repoli.

Caption 3: Staff members enjoying the gala are, from left, Donna McAllister, Allyson Shulman, Michelle Capistrano, Matilde Larios, Hannah Narvacan, Jisah Romero, Suthiphan Haustein, Nicole Ortiz, Milagros Cruz, Joy Murray and Mariana Gomez.

Caption 4: Personal care assistant Rhona Coke, third from left, receives a recognition award for five years of service. With her are, from left, nursing supervisor Faith Davidson, nurse Jisah Romero, nursing director Evelyne Lemy, marketing director Reineen Dohman and administrator David Repoli.