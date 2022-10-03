Job Haines Home to celebrate 125-year anniversary with gala

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Job Haines Home in Bloomfield is celebrating its 125-year anniversary. Job Haines offers assisted living, long-term nursing care, respite care and subacute rehabilitation services. In the past 125 years, the organization has evolved and grown to meet the changing trends in health care and the needs of people in its care, with steadfast dedication and vision, according to a press release from the organization. In recognition of this milestone, the organization’s board members, corporate sponsors, residents, staff and others will come together to celebrate with a gala at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville on Wednesday, Oct.19.

“We are proud that for 125 years, we have maintained our core values and high quality of care for our residents, who truly become family at Job Haines Home,” President and Executive Director Noreen E. Haveron said in the press release. “We look forward to celebrating our many accomplishments and our hardworking staff members, residents and board members who have brought us to this moment.”

Key milestones in the nonprofit organization’s long history include the following:

In 1894, Job Haines, a prominent Newark businessman, bequeathed a parcel of land at Clinton and Johnson avenues in Newark to his only child, Frank Haines, who donated the property to the Faith Home for the Aged and Destitute in Newark.

On Jan. 25, 1897, the home was officially incorporated as the Job Haines Home for Aged People.

A 4-acre site at the corner of Watsessing and Bloomfield avenues in Bloomfield was acquired in 1898 to accommodate the need for expansion; construction began in 1902 and the new home formally opened in June of 1903.

In 1993, plans were made for major expansion — of physical plant and services — and remodeling.

Hearthside Commons, an assisted living residence, opened in June 2000. A skilled nursing residence with 30 beds also opened.

In October 2009, the Pavilion, a state-of-the-art subacute rehabilitation unit, opened to meet the changing needs of its residents and the wider community.

Corporate sponsorships are available for the gala, which will feature a cocktail hour and dinner with live music, a video presentation, and historical photos of the community. For more information, contact marketing director Reineen Dohman at 973-743-0792, ext. 139, or rdohman@job-haines.org. Job Haines Home is located at 250 Bloomfield Ave. in Bloomfield; for more information, visit job-haines.org.