Law enforcement officers and firefighters to be presented with medals for bravery

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 200 Club of Essex County, which was founded in 1966 to assist the families of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty, will hold its 56th annual Valor Awards luncheon on Tuesday, May 10, at Nanina’s in the Park, 540 Mill St. in Belleville. The cocktail reception will begin at 11:30 a.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact 973-694-4982.

Since its inception, the 200 Club of Essex County has raised more than $2 million to support the spouses of fallen first responders and fund college scholarships for their children.

According to 200 Club President Lori A. Hennon-Bell, 28 police officers and 16 firefighters will be recognized this year for bravery, dedication to duty, courageous vigilance and selflessness.

“While everyone was at home working virtually for the past two years because of the pandemic, these fine police officers, firefighters and first responders did not have that luxury. They had to show up — the public expected them to show up, protect and respond to their calls for service. Thankfully, and without regard to their own safety, they responded magnificently,” said Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura, who is a member of the 200 Club’s board of trustees.

Nominations for the 200 Club’s Valor Awards are made by the chiefs of Essex County’s municipal police and fire departments and the commanding officers of federal, state, and regional public safety agencies. Valor Award recipients are selected by the 200 Club’s executive committee.

Since the Valor Awards were not awarded in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year’s Valor Awards will include actions taken in 2020 and 2021.

The following first responders will be recognized at this year’s luncheon: