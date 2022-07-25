Montclair State University continues commitment to affordability with new tuition and fees

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The board of trustees at Montclair State University has approved tuition and fee rates for the 2022-2023 academic year, working to ensure that the nationally ranked public research institution, which has a diverse population of more than 21,000 students, remains affordable, according to a July 20 press release.

Tuition and mandatory fees for in-state, full-time undergraduate students will increase $231 per semester for a total annual cost of $13,762. The increase is well below the current rate of inflation and places Montclair as the third-lowest-priced public university in New Jersey for undergraduates.

MSU will expand its longstanding commitment to affordability with a $13.3 million increase to student financial aid provided by the university — one of the largest single-year increases in its history and a bump of 55-percent from the prior year.

The university will once again offer its summer sessions tuition discount program in 2023. Undergraduates taking six credits will save $330 off the regular fall and spring in-state rates, a discount of 12 percent, helping students graduate faster and for lower cost.

MSU’s continuing affordability is made possible in part by an increase in funding from the state of New Jersey; the new state budget includes an additional $3 million for MSU, with the average allocation per student rising from $3,000 to $3,750.

State leaders also showed their support for MSU’s work with Bloomfield College by allocating $12.5 million to Bloomfield College, helping to ensure it can continue serving its students through the coming academic year while the two institutions work toward forming a permanent relationship.

MSU serves a highly diverse student body. More than 50 percent of the undergraduate student population identifies as minority group members. The university is New Jersey’s largest Hispanic-serving Institution, enrolling more Latinx students than any other institution in the state. Some 40 percent of the incoming freshman class identify as Hispanic, more than 20 percent identify as black and more than 40 percent are first-generation college students.

MSU President Jonathan Koppell thanked Gov. Phil Murphy; state Senate President Nicholas Scutari; state Sens. M. Teresa Ruiz, Troy Singleton, Sandra Bolden Cunningham and Holly Schepisi; General Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin; and General Assembly members Linda S. Carter, Thomas P. Giblin, Mila Jasey, Raj Mukherji, Eliana Pintor Marin and Britnee Timberlake “for their leadership, (for) this important investment in our students and for their endorsement of our work with Bloomfield College.”

“Their support allows Montclair to remain an effective steward of both public and tuition dollars, and an institution of higher education that offers excellence, value and access for students without dramatic increases in tuition at a time when inflation is at a 40-year high,” Koppell said. “New Jersey’s increased investment is an acknowledgement of our students’ success.”

As part of the updated tuition and fees, rates for undergraduate, out-of-state students will increase at Montclair by $527 per semester for a total annual cost of $22,472. Tuition and fees for general master’s students will increase by $505 per semester for a total annual cost of $19,048.

For more information on tuition and financial aid at MSU, visit montclair.edu/red-hawk-central.