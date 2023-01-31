NJ FamilyCare now provides insurance regardless of immigration status

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Mayor Michael Venezia wants Bloomfield residents to be aware of a recent major change to NJ FamilyCare, which ensures all children will be eligible to apply for health insurance.

“As of Jan. 1, 2023, all children under the age of 19 may now apply for NJ FamilyCare regardless of their immigration status. This is a game changer and will be a tremendous help for many of our families,” Venezia said. “The Human Services Department often receives calls from people who need medical care but cannot access it and now we can help these families sign up for insurance and receive the vital care they need.”

NJ FamilyCare, a federal- and state-funded health insurance program, was created to help qualified N.J. residents of any age access free or low-cost health care coverage that provides for doctor visits, prescriptions, vision, dental care, mental health and substance use services, and even hospitalization. NJ FamilyCare is for people who do not have employer insurance and also includes CHIP, Medicaid and Medicaid expansion populations as well.

N.J. residents in need of more information on this program should visit the NJ FamilyCare website at njfamilycare.org to learn more about financial eligibility and other requirements. The entire application process can be completed online, but for more assistance call 800-701-0710 on Mondays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.; and on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Bloomfield residents may also contact the Bloomfield Department of Human Services for assistance at 973-680-4017.

Individuals ineligible for NJ FamilyCare can find information on other insurance affordability programs at getcovered.nj.gov.